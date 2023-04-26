SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) We’re counting down the days to “100 Days To Indy” with a special media tour with Indy driver, Josef Newgarden. The race will be highlighting some of the best drivers in history. Newgarden joined Deena on a sat interview.

TThe CW and VICE present a new series featuring drivers and team that are on their way to the Indy Race. The series will showcase the hardwork leading up to the large race and stories for everyone. The new series, “100 DAYS TO INDY” premieres, Thursday, April 27th 9 p.m. on Utah’s CW.