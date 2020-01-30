10-year-old makes an impact on the world

Just only 10 years old, Chase Hansen, from Draper Elementary is already citizen of the year.

With a passion for helping others, Hansen established his non-profit organization, Project Empathy. That all began when he thought that there were at least 30 homeless people in our state, but soon realized there were many more at The Road Home.

Hansen has been able to travel across the nation and was able to visit Good Morning America in New York. “It was pretty fun to go on there and those guys were the best”, said Hansen.

Hansen did not like seeing homeless people losing their hope. “Seeing the homeless population, really affected me and made me feel sad,” said Hansen.

Inspired by father, Chase would like everyone to come together as a community and help people. “Take a homeless person out to lunch or just have a conversation with them at no cost”, said Hansen.

