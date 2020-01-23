10 ways you can easily integrate color into your home

It’s the beginning of not only a new year but also a new decade and we are all feeling ready for a refresh and reset in our homes. One of the easiest ways to beat the winter blues is by infusing color inside when it’s a little grayer outside!

Stephanie and the Gatehouse team just returned from the Atlanta market and saw a lot of color in design trends! Mixing textures, prints and color in bold ways- but even in a mostly neutral home you can easily add color. Here are some ways you can add color to your home:

Use moody darks and metallic – deep rich greens, midnight blues and warm charcoal grays. Mix these colors with neutrals and lighter tones. Use light and bright – include fresh tones from blush pinks to rich coral. Use accessories. They’re the easiest and fastest way to introduce color – pillows, rugs and lamps. Add colorful paint to walls or coverings – paint a wall or even the whole room including the cabinets, shelves and trim work. Add fabric/upholstery for a punch of color – bring in color in a large piece and make a statement. Fresh velvet pillows or even colorful fabrics on sofas and chairs. From chalky pastels, to muted brights like sun baked yellows, clay or deep reds, steel blues and sage greens. Balance color in your home by neutralizing it by contrasting warm with cool and light with dark color and black and white. Bring in warm woods to warm up any palette – Use warm wood tones in furniture like counter stools, coffee tables or even wood floors. Add layers of whites in pots and jars, and add light, serene art. You can even use black and white art on the walls, tables, or ottomans. Brighten up a space with mirrors. Mirrors reflect light and open up your space making lighter rooms even brighter. Use plants and trees as a natural neutralizer in your space.

To get more design tips, shop for unique furniture, get inspired, or to just find out more visit Gatehouse No.1 Furniture and Interior Design.

