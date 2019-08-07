Live Now
President Trump visits mass shooting victims in Dayton, El Paso

Newsfore Opt-In Form

10 tips to super charge your brain

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Do you ever feel like your brain is offline? Sometimes, when our brains get overwhelmed with problems, it’s hard to be able to think clearly. Lifestyle mentors Kim and Kirk Duncan from 3 Key Elements shared some hacks to wake up our minds and embrace our inner brainiac!

To jump start your brain, you’ll need a pad of paper and a pen. Here are the steps that Kim and Kirk recommended:

  1. Write down your questions the night before
  2. Get up 30 minutes early
  3. Find a quiet place
  4. Sit with you Questions and read one of them
  5. Ponder on what you could do to solve this challenge/problem
  6. Write down the ideas that come to you, no matter how crazy they are
  7. Go to the next question, do the same
  8. Do the same thing again the next morning
  9. Fine tune or add to what you wrote yesterday
  10.  Day 3, 4, 5: You will find clarity

You can download “10 HACKS to SUPER CHARGE your Brain” by going to   3KE.to/GTU.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More GTU Table Talk

Latest News Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Family speaks after man killed by police

Three ‘heroes’ honored for stopping potential gunman

Evacuations at Valley Fair Mall after false alarm of shots fired

Video courtesy: Serena Vilas Boas

Man pleads guilty in deaths of girlfriend and her 3-year-old son

More News

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS