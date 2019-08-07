10 tips to super charge your brain

Do you ever feel like your brain is offline? Sometimes, when our brains get overwhelmed with problems, it’s hard to be able to think clearly. Lifestyle mentors Kim and Kirk Duncan from 3 Key Elements shared some hacks to wake up our minds and embrace our inner brainiac!

To jump start your brain, you’ll need a pad of paper and a pen. Here are the steps that Kim and Kirk recommended:

Write down your questions the night before Get up 30 minutes early Find a quiet place Sit with you Questions and read one of them Ponder on what you could do to solve this challenge/problem Write down the ideas that come to you, no matter how crazy they are Go to the next question, do the same Do the same thing again the next morning Fine tune or add to what you wrote yesterday Day 3, 4, 5: You will find clarity

You can download “10 HACKS to SUPER CHARGE your Brain” by going to 3KE.to/GTU.

