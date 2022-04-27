Kim Christenson from Talk Wordy to Me on Instagram joined hour two of GTU to share a collection of her favorite picture books for the family.

The Boy and the Sea by Camille Andros and Amy Bates Hello Lighthouse by Sophie Blackall There Must Be More Than That! By Sinshuke Yoshitake When Charley Met Emma by Amy Webb Grandpa’s Stories by Joseph Coelho and Allison Colpoys What Should Danny Do? By Ganit and Adir Levy National parks by Kate Siber and Chris Turnham Over and Under the Canyon by Kate Messner and Christopher Silas Neale The Curious Garden by Peter Brown Once Upon and Alphabet by Oliver Jeffers

Make sure to check out the Talking Wordy website for more descriptions and links to these books and others!

Social Media Information

Website: Talk Wordy to Me

Instagram: @talkwordytome_