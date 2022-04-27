Kim Christenson from Talk Wordy to Me on Instagram joined hour two of GTU to share a collection of her favorite picture books for the family.
- The Boy and the Sea by Camille Andros and Amy Bates
- Hello Lighthouse by Sophie Blackall
- There Must Be More Than That! By Sinshuke Yoshitake
- When Charley Met Emma by Amy Webb
- Grandpa’s Stories by Joseph Coelho and Allison Colpoys
- What Should Danny Do? By Ganit and Adir Levy
- National parks by Kate Siber and Chris Turnham
- Over and Under the Canyon by Kate Messner and Christopher Silas Neale
- The Curious Garden by Peter Brown
- Once Upon and Alphabet by Oliver Jeffers
Make sure to check out the Talking Wordy website for more descriptions and links to these books and others!
Social Media Information
Website: Talk Wordy to Me
Instagram: @talkwordytome_