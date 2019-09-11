10 chapter books kids love

School is back in session and it’s time to hit the books! Help your kids to love reading with these exciting chapter books.

Kim Christenson has organized the perfect list for elementary school kids to explore longer books. With illustrations and easy to understand stories, children will gladly read for hours.

Here are her 10 book recommendations:

These chapter books for early readers will foster a love of reading and create new imaginative worlds for kids to jump into. Kid-tested and mom-approved, this list is a must have for back to school.

Visit talkingwordy.com to see more information about these books and more.