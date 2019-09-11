10 chapter books kids love

School is back in session and it’s time to hit the books! Help your kids to love reading with these exciting chapter books.
Kim Christenson has organized the perfect list for elementary school kids to explore longer books. With illustrations and easy to understand stories, children will gladly read for hours.
Here are her 10 book recommendations:
- Mercy Watson by Kate DiCamillo is about a cute pig named Mercy and her adventures, all depicted with colorful illustrations.
- Sideways Stories from Wayside School by Louis Sachar is a classic from the 80’s that tells of the perils of school.
- Hey, Jack! by Sally Rippin teaches all about emotions and how to recognize them with illustrations of how Jack is feeling on each day.
- Amelia Bedelia by Peggy Parish follows the silly, trouble-making Amelia and is guaranteed laughter.
- The Princess in Black by Shannon Hale and Dean Hale shows that princesses are not all gowns and crowns, but can be super too!
- Narwhal and Jelly by Ben Clanton is a favorite for those looking for a non-sense friendship and lots of laughs.
- Ivy and Bean by Annie Barrows is a perfect series to keep children engaged and reading for a long time.
- Flat Stanley by Jeff Brown is a timeless story that has been read by generations and still excites.
- Nate the Great by Marjorie Weinman Sharmat has spooky mysteries written to be kid-friendly.
- The Magic Treehouse by Mary Pope Osborne is full of fantastical and historical stories and is a great way to start children on book series.
These chapter books for early readers will foster a love of reading and create new imaginative worlds for kids to jump into. Kid-tested and mom-approved, this list is a must have for back to school.
Visit talkingwordy.com to see more information about these books and more.