Join our fight against hunger and donate food today at ABC4-CW30!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Join the fight against hunger in Utah! As part of our parent company’s, Nexstar Media Group, national Founder’s Day of Caring (#NexstarCares) – we’ve partnered with our friends at Utah Honda Dealers to collect food donations for the Utah Food Bank, a member of Feeding America.

The Utah Food Bank helps feed hungry Utahns across the state everyday. Summertime brings new challenges for individuals and families suffering from food insecurity and your donations can go a long way to help.

Help us fill the 4Warn Severe Weather Machine this week with food! Drop off non-perishable food items at the ABC4-CW30 Studio (2175 West 1700 South, Salt Lake City) between 9am and 5pm today thru and Thursday, June 15; and between 9am and Noon on Friday, June 16. We’ll deliver the donations directly to Utah Food Bank on Friday. Just drop off your donations in the Honda Ridgeline parked out front of our studio or in one of the donation barrels. THANK YOU!

Visit UtahFoodBank.org to learn more.

Thanks to Utah Honda Dealers for their community support.