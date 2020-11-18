​Cheesy Broccoli Leek Soup

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp. Cache Valley® butter
  • 3 cups (about 12 oz.) chopped leeks
  • ¼ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 (12 oz.) bottle of ale, pilsner or other light-colored beer
  • 4 cups vegetable or chicken stock
  • 1 pkg. (12 oz.) broccoli florets, chopped
  • ¼ cup heavy cream
  • 3 cups (about 12 oz.) Cache Valley® Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese, divided
  • Salt and pepper   

Instructions

  • MELT butter in a large saucepan over medium heat.
  • ADD chopped leeks and cook, stirring occasionally for about 5 to 10 minutes or until tender. 
  • SPRINKLE the flour onto leeks and stir until well blended, about 1 minute.
  • STIR in beer slowly, making sure to eliminate any lumps.
  • ADD stock and broccoli, increase heat to medium-high, and bring mixture to a boil. 
  • REDUCE heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Add more stock or water if soup becomes too thick. 
  • STIR in heavy cream. 
  • TURN OFF the heat and add 2½ cups of cheese, ⅓ of a cup at a time. Continue stirring until the cheese is completely melted.
  • SEASON with salt and pepper to taste. 
  • SPRINKLE each bowl with 1 tbsp. of the remaining ½ cup cheese before serving. 

Shopping list

  • Cache Valley® Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese
  • Cache Valley® Butter
  • Leeks
  • All-purpose Flour
  • Bottle of ale, pilsner, or other light-colored beer 
  • Vegetable or Chicken Stock
  • Broccoli
  • Heavy Cream
  • Salt
  • Pepper  

