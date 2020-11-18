​Cheesy Broccoli Leek Soup

This month’s Community Advocate is Frank Devito.

Frank Devito is a combat-experienced veteran of war. He was diagnosed with PTSD and went through a whirlwind period due to its effects on his life. After a period of really deep struggles and experiencing the loss of a few friends to suicide, he started a YouTube channel with the goal of reaching other veterans and inspiring the community to discuss their experiences and get stronger through vulnerability, thoughtfulness, and the application of proven methodologies.