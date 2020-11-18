​Cheesy Broccoli Leek Soup

Ingredients
- 2 tbsp. Cache Valley® butter
- 3 cups (about 12 oz.) chopped leeks
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 (12 oz.) bottle of ale, pilsner or other light-colored beer
- 4 cups vegetable or chicken stock
- 1 pkg. (12 oz.) broccoli florets, chopped
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- 3 cups (about 12 oz.) Cache Valley® Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese, divided
- Salt and pepper
Instructions
- MELT butter in a large saucepan over medium heat.
- ADD chopped leeks and cook, stirring occasionally for about 5 to 10 minutes or until tender.
- SPRINKLE the flour onto leeks and stir until well blended, about 1 minute.
- STIR in beer slowly, making sure to eliminate any lumps.
- ADD stock and broccoli, increase heat to medium-high, and bring mixture to a boil.
- REDUCE heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Add more stock or water if soup becomes too thick.
- STIR in heavy cream.
- TURN OFF the heat and add 2½ cups of cheese, ⅓ of a cup at a time. Continue stirring until the cheese is completely melted.
- SEASON with salt and pepper to taste.
- SPRINKLE each bowl with 1 tbsp. of the remaining ½ cup cheese before serving.
This story contains sponsored content.