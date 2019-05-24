Newsfore Opt-In Form

Granite City Interiors

“QUALITY YOU DESERVE. PEOPLE YOU TRUST.”

Custom Kitchen
Design Tips

Kitchen & Home Remodel (Part 2)

7.16.19 | LENGTH: 9:23 | Sponsored Products

Part 2/2: We are back live with Granite City Interiors showing off the completed kitchen and home remodel that started only a month ago. See More…

Kitchen & Home Remodel (Part 1)

6.18.19 | LENGTH: 8:26 | Sponsored Products

Part 1/2: We are taking a look at the work in-progress at a Granite City Interiors kitchen & home remodel. The project is showcasing the latest in designs trends, like grey white-wash floors and cabinets. See More…

Cabinetry Options

6.5.19 | LENGTH: 9:25 | Sponsored Products

Reagan visits Granite City Interiors to show off the newest trends in cabinetry. From different materials and textures to unique color combinations and layouts, Granite City Interiors has it all. See More…

Options for Your Kitchen

4.19.19 | LENGTH: 14:04 | Sponsored Products

We talking with Granite City Interiors to see what their in-house designers can offer like 3D renderings of custom kitchens from cabinets, flooring, and counter tops.See More…

Granite Vs. Quartz

3.17.19 | LENGTH: 10:38 | Sponsored Products

The living surfaces in your home are personal. What do you want them to say about you? Cosentino USA with Granite City Interiors is talking to us about granite vs quartz and the best options for how you use your home. See More…

Perfect Products for Your Home

Features
By Show

How to add luxury to your home

Today we talked luxury. Luxury vinyl that is! Mike Ross from Granite City Interiors met with us to explain why you need LVT and LVP for the next time you want a little home upgrade.

7.22.19 | Length: 4:30 | Good Things Utah

How to choose cabinets for your home

Stock, semi-stock or custom? Which option do you choose for the cabinets in your house? Mike Ross from Granite City Interiors joined us in the studio to talk to us about the difference between the choices.

5.30.19 | Length: 3:27 | Good Things Utah

New Countertop Options

Granite City Interiors has a wide variety of interior products ranging from cabinets and countertops to flooring.

4.24.19 | Length: 5:30 | Good Things Utah

What Sets Granite City Interiors Apart?

3.25.19 | Length: 4:02 | Good Things Utah

ADDRESS: 10763 S. State Street, Sandy, UT 84070
TELEPHONE #: 801.461.0303
EMAIL: info@gciutah.com
Call our office to have one of our representatives walk you through our process and receive your FREE quote and estimate time of completion.

Monday – Friday: 10:00am – 7:00pm
Saturday: 12:00 – 5:00pm
Sunday: Closed

