The home builder that does almost everything in-house

Posted: May 29, 2019 / 11:39 AM MDT / Updated: May 29, 2019 / 11:39 AM MDT

Brittany Hamilton and Gordon Fields from Wasatch Builders and Repair stopped by to talk all about the services offered by their business. 

Wasatch Builders are a general contractor with over 45 plus years of experience, and they are licensed and insured. They have a wide range of skill sets and services to offer. Along with being a residential home builder, they also build small commercial buildings. When it comes to their homes, they offer granite countertops in their kitchens and bathrooms, tile showers, and tile tub surrounds.

Plus, they do all their concrete and hard surface flooring in-house themselves. The Wasatch Builders team also do beautiful fences in composite, vinyl, cedar, and ornamental iron.

Wanting to see about a free estimate? Call Wasatch Builders and Repair at 435-268-9119

This story includes sponsored content. 

