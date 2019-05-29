The home builder that does almost everything in-house
Brittany Hamilton and Gordon Fields from Wasatch Builders and Repair stopped by to talk all about the services offered by their business.
Wasatch Builders are a general contractor with over 45 plus years of experience, and they are licensed and insured. They have a wide range of skill sets and services to offer. Along with being a residential home builder, they also build small commercial buildings. When it comes to their homes, they offer granite countertops in their kitchens and bathrooms, tile showers, and tile tub surrounds.
Plus, they do all their concrete and hard surface flooring in-house themselves. The Wasatch Builders team also do beautiful fences in composite, vinyl, cedar, and ornamental iron.
Wanting to see about a free estimate? Call Wasatch Builders and Repair at 435-268-9119
This story includes sponsored content.
More GTU Sponsor Stories
-
How to sell your home for more money
John Austin from America's Best Real Estate joined us to share a little secret... how to sell your home for more money! Austin explained that there are more buyers than there are homes for sale so now is a "fantastic time to be a seller."
WIth 29 years of experience, Austin considers himself a 'seller's specialist,' which means he has specific strategies that will put more money in the seller's pocket. One of those strategies includes bringing in multiple offers which creates a bidding war.
If you are interested in selling your home, give Austin a call at (801) 890-7000. He will come to your home free of charge to discuss the best options for you. You can also contact him by email at john@americasbestrealestate.com or learn more at americasbestrealestate.com .Read the Full Article
-
How Subaru is showing their appreciation to Utah Veterans
Our veterans have shown indescribable dedication to our country, and we'll never be able to thank them enough for their service.
Kirk Schneider, owner and president of Nate Wade Subaru, made a donation to express this appreciation for veterans and give them an amazing opportunity. Schneider presented a Subaru check of $30,000 and a Nate Wade Subaru check of $20,000 to Stephanie Harmon, the chairperson of Utah Honor Flight.
Utah Honor Flight is a non-profit organization that sends veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials built in honor of their service. They have flown more than 1,500 veterans so far. Schneider's donation will pay for 50 Utah military veterans to have this experience. This flight is scheduled for November and will include a ceremony for the veterans.Read the Full Article
-
Why you shouldn't leave your keys in the car
Sometimes it is easy to leave your smart key or any kind of key in the car. Brian, Service Manager for Doug Smith Subaru in American Fork joined us with helpful tips when using a smart key.
Number one is to NOT leave your keys in the car! Whenever you approach your car with a smart key everything in the car powers on. It is important to not leave the keys in the car because your car is going to stay powered on. This will make your battery weak and could lead to the car not starting later on.
For more information and tips, visit dougsmithsubaru.com .Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Big Race Indy
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss