Relax at Red Mountain Resort and Spa

Kelle Stephens, President of Dixie Technical College, shared what makes this college such a unique, affordable experience, how students are thrilled with their new campus, and what makes a technical college so much different from what it was 20 or 30 years ago.

Dixie Tech's beautiful new campus is located on Tech Ridge and it has legitimized technical education in Washington County, according to Stephens. She emphasized that this institution is in fact a college that will lead students into a great career or lead them to further education at a more traditional institution. Additionally, it prepares students with skills all at an affordable price.

In fact, Dixie Tech asks its graduating class at graduation if anyone is leaving the institution with debt, and in seven years, only two students have stood up! This institution typically provides a debt-free experience--every parent's dream for their child!