How you can get $300 off wisdom teeth extractions

Posted: May 23, 2019 / 10:48 AM MDT / Updated: May 23, 2019 / 04:22 PM MDT

Ali sat down with Dr. Jamison Metcalf of Oral and Facial Surgery Institutes to talk all things oral surgery. More often than not, your general dentist is who will refer you to an oral surgeon, so don't look to them for cavity fillings, root canals or cleanings. However; they do wisdom teeth, dental implants, TMJ surgery, and corrective surgery.

A great service that Oral and Facial Surgery Institues offers is a procedure called teeth-in-a-day. This is where a new set of teeth are placed the same day and the patient will walk out with a new smile! 

Oral and Facial Surgery Institutes was voted Best Medical Facility in Southern Utah by the people of St. George. They offer quality procedures at a state of the art facility, make sure you look to them for your oral and facial surgery needs. 

Oral and Facial Surgery is offering a special deal! When you mention 'Good Things Utah,' you will receive $300 off wisdom teeth extraction with sedation! *Not applicable with Insurance. *

Call (435) 628-1100 to redeem this offer and learn more at utahoms.com.

This story includes sponsored content. 

