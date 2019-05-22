GTU Sponsor

How to thrive in the world of day trading

By:
Posted: May 22, 2019 / 12:24 PM MDT / Updated: May 22, 2019 / 12:24 PM MDT

What if we told you that you can create financial freedom by working only an hour or two per day... sound too good to be true? 

Turns out, it's not! Nina from Day Trade Nation joined us to share how day trading is a vehicle that can drive you to financial freedom. Nina explained that day trading changed her life. She worked in retail management and loved her job, but hated being away from her kids and not having any free time. Day trading was the outlet to give her more freedom and has allowed her to make more money than she ever dreamed of. 

Day Trade Nation is the perfect way to learn how to be a successful day trader. The best part is that you can try it out for only 10 dollars. They are also offering a one on one trading session for the next ten people that sign up at daytradenation.com.

Find more information on social media @mommydaytrader.

This story includes sponsored content. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More GTU Sponsor Stories

Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • A flaw in the law: serial stalker gets probation

    A flaw in the law: serial stalker gets probation

  • Dr Hemp research: Race to find the best hemp plant in the nation

    Dr Hemp research: Race to find the best hemp plant in the nation

  • Utah County commissioner comes out as gay

    Utah County commissioner comes out as gay

  • Snowbird 5pm

    Snowbird 5pm

  • Nitro World Games returns to Utah

    Nitro World Games returns to Utah

  • Montana Trooper returns home

    Montana Trooper returns home

  • Traveling 9/11 exhibit in West Valley City

    Traveling 9/11 exhibit in West Valley City

  • Montana Highway Patrol trooper returns home

    Montana Highway Patrol trooper returns home

  • New body screening technology to be tested in Utah

    New body screening technology to be tested in Utah

  • Police looking for assault suspect

    Police looking for assault suspect

  • High school students build a home in Syracuse

    High school students build a home in Syracuse

  • California passes bill to help teenagers get more sleep

    California passes bill to help teenagers get more sleep

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Latter-day Saints church releases plans for St. George temple
PHOTOS: Latter-day Saints church releases plans for St. George temple

PHOTOS: Latter-day Saints church releases plans for St. George temple

Local News /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss