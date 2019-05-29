How Subaru is showing their appreciation to Utah Veterans

Subaru showing appreciation for Utah Honor Flight

Our veterans have shown indescribable dedication to our country, and we'll never be able to thank them enough for their service.

Kirk Schneider, owner and president of Nate Wade Subaru, made a donation to express this appreciation for veterans and give them an amazing opportunity. Schneider presented a Subaru check of $30,000 and a Nate Wade Subaru check of $20,000 to Stephanie Harmon, the chairperson of Utah Honor Flight.

Utah Honor Flight is a non-profit organization that sends veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials built in honor of their service. They have flown more than 1,500 veterans so far. Schneider's donation will pay for 50 Utah military veterans to have this experience. This flight is scheduled for November and will include a ceremony for the veterans.

Visit natewade.com or utahhonorflight.org for more information.

This story includes sponsored content.