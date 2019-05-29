GTU Sponsor

How Subaru is showing their appreciation to Utah Veterans

Posted: May 29, 2019 / 11:09 AM MDT / Updated: May 29, 2019 / 11:09 AM MDT

Our veterans have shown indescribable dedication to our country, and we'll never be able to thank them enough for their service.

Kirk Schneider, owner and president of Nate Wade Subaru, made a donation to express this appreciation for veterans and give them an amazing opportunity. Schneider presented a Subaru check of $30,000 and a Nate Wade Subaru check of $20,000 to Stephanie Harmon, the chairperson of Utah Honor Flight.

Utah Honor Flight is a non-profit organization that sends veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials built in honor of their service. They have flown more than 1,500 veterans so far. Schneider's donation will pay for 50 Utah military veterans to have this experience. This flight is scheduled for November and will include a ceremony for the veterans.

Visit natewade.com or utahhonorflight.org for more information. 

 This story includes sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More GTU Sponsor Stories

Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • Logan police investigating 'very credible tip' regarding location of Lizzy Shelley

    Logan police investigating 'very credible tip' regarding location of Lizzy Shelley

  • Camp K Live Koncert Series

    Camp K Live Koncert Series

  • Pilates perfect for cross-training

    Pilates perfect for cross-training

  • Free meal for crews looking for Lizzy

    Free meal for crews looking for Lizzy

  • Outdoor grilling safety tips

    Outdoor grilling safety tips

  • Death at the mansion rebecca zahau

    Death at the mansion rebecca zahau

  • New charges: rapist accused of ordering "hit" on victims

    New charges: rapist accused of ordering "hit" on victims

  • BYU scientist researching how to change perception of vaccines

    BYU scientist researching how to change perception of vaccines

  • Colorado City man faces sexual abuse charges

    Colorado City man faces sexual abuse charges

  • Behind the Badge: How the graffiti guys guys erased 700 tags in six weeks

    Behind the Badge: How the graffiti guys guys erased 700 tags in six weeks

  • Lane restrictions in American Fork Canyon for construction project

    Lane restrictions in American Fork Canyon for construction project

  • Numbers from Memorial Day DUI blitz released

    Numbers from Memorial Day DUI blitz released

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all
Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all

Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all

Local News /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss