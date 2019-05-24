GTU Sponsor

Helping kids overcome anxiety and depression

Posted: May 24, 2019 / 11:20 AM MDT / Updated: May 24, 2019 / 03:24 PM MDT
Joe Newman, Director of business development at Life Launch Centers, joined Nicea in St. George today to talk about the importance of quickly helping kids and young adults overcome the battles of anxiety and depression. 
 
Life Launch Centers deals with anxiety and depression differently from other resources in that they offer a curriculum-based program. Joe said they've found that kids and young adults prefer to talk about their anxiety or depression in group settings among other kids dealing with the same issues. But Life Launch Centers is not just a place for kids to come in and only talk about their problems; it's a program designed for kids to come in three times a week over the course of about 8-12 weeks to make a full circle change. 
 
Through the program, mentors teach the kids an eight-step-process on how to leave the emotional state of mind they're in, and get them back to a logical thought process. Joe said parents have seen a night and day difference in their kids that have enrolled in the program. 
 
So, if you're wondering whether your child suffers from anxiety or depression, it's better to have them take an assessment than not. Joe stressed the importance of taking preventative measures rather than reparative, because it's harder to help your child after they've been hit with severe anxiety or depression. 
 
Located in St. George, but opening a brand-new center in West Jordan in July, Life Launch Centers has begun taking assessments for their West Jordan students. Head to LifeLaunchCenters.com if you feel your child is suffering from anxiety or depression. 
 
