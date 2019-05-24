Get a jump start on the day with a fresh cup of joe
Nicea, Ali and Brian headed to Affogato West coffee house in St. George to talk to shop owner, Elise, to show off what they are offering and how they stand out in the bean and brew industry. Starting from a coffee truck, Elise's vision grew into a quirky location filled with character, community, love and a breathtaking aroma.
When it comes to coffee, people don't gather anymore. However, this isn't your regular ol' star-franchise coffee. This is a place where people come together to sip, chat, and laugh. One thing that makes Affogato West stand apart from the rest is their signature "Affogato West" dessert. Their best vanilla bean ice cream with two shots of espresso. It's even a breakfast favorite!
Don't worry, there are plenty of beverages to choose from coffee-free! Anything from hot chocolate to smoothies, they have you covered to hit the ground running. Visit affogatowest.com for more details.
This story includes sponsored content.
See who took home gold from a culinary awards gala
Katy Sine from Taste Utah joined us to share the results from the Utah Restaurant Association's 76th annual awards gala.
The Utah Restaurant Association (URA) is a non-profit, member based organization that represents the voice of the food service industry throughout the entire state of Utah. The URA recognizes individual achievements; along with honoring restaurant concepts from quick service, fast casual, casual dine, and fine dine. They want to make sure everyone that is making waves in the industry is being recognized.
This year alone, so many have gone on to receive recognition in their field for their efforts. Awarding titles like Chef of the Year, Hall of Fame Award, and Restaurant of the Year, Utah restaurants have hit some high accolades. We have so much culinary talent here in our state. It's not just the big cities like LA or Vegas that have food to brag about; we have great spots right here at home!Read the Full Article
How Larkin Mortuary can serve you
Nicea went over to visit Spencer Larkin with Larkin Mortuary to see how his facilites can best serve you in those times of grief. Larkin Mortuary has been serving the community for over 100 years; making funeral homes, cemetaries, and gardens a place where you can cherish and honor your loved ones who have passed on.
The Larkin Family pledges integrity and respect in all they do. They are there to walk you through the hardest day and want to serve you to the best of their ability.
The grounds and gardens provide peace and serenity. Larkin Mortuary offers you counsel on how to prepare, and has everything from caskets to headstones. They truly are there to support you and walk with you.Read the Full Article
3 things to do before you put your car in reverse
Jessica Strong, community health manager at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital, joined us to discuss the importance and increase awareness about children at risk of getting run over by a vehicle.
During the warm weather months, children are more likely to be playing and running outside which puts them at a higher risk of getting run over by a vehicle in a driveway or parking lot, more often by a caregiver or parent too.
Jessica shed some light on just how serious this issue is. Since 1991, 1,427 children nationwide have died from injuries sustained from a car backing up or pulling forward. In Utah specifically, 62 children have died from "backovers" or "frontovers" since 1991. That's the fifth highest number of such fatalities in the nation. Jessica said this can be prevented, however. While backup cameras can help with visibility, Jessica said human intervention is the best prevention.Read the Full Article
