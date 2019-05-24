GTU Sponsor

Get a jump start on the day with a fresh cup of joe

Posted: May 24, 2019 / 10:15 AM MDT / Updated: May 24, 2019 / 10:15 AM MDT

Nicea, Ali and Brian headed to Affogato West coffee house in St. George to talk to shop owner, Elise, to show off what they are offering and how they stand out in the bean and brew industry. Starting from a coffee truck, Elise's vision grew into a quirky location filled with character, community, love and a breathtaking aroma. 

When it comes to coffee, people don't gather anymore. However, this isn't your regular ol' star-franchise coffee. This is a place where people come together to sip, chat, and laugh. One thing that makes Affogato West stand apart from the rest is their signature "Affogato West" dessert. Their best vanilla bean ice cream with two shots of espresso. It's even a breakfast favorite!

Don't worry, there are plenty of beverages to choose from coffee-free! Anything from hot chocolate to smoothies, they have you covered to hit the ground running. Visit affogatowest.com for more details. 

This story includes sponsored content. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More GTU Sponsor Stories

Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • DABC creates drawing system for Pappy Van Winkle, other rare liquors

    DABC creates drawing system for Pappy Van Winkle, other rare liquors

  • Utah AG's Office on preparing for Internet Safety Month

    Utah AG's Office on preparing for Internet Safety Month

  • Good Samaritan becomes suspect in apartment fire

    Good Samaritan becomes suspect in apartment fire

  • Southern Utah Practical Shooting Range partially closes after residents report ricocheting bullets

    Southern Utah Practical Shooting Range partially closes after residents report ricocheting bullets

  • Rep. Curtis talks air quality solutions on multi-stop tour

    Rep. Curtis talks air quality solutions on multi-stop tour

  • Gail Miller Homeless Resource Centers

    Gail Miller Homeless Resource Centers

  • Day Four in search for Lizzy Shelley

    Day Four in search for Lizzy Shelley

  • Suspect in Elizabeth Shelley's disappearance appears before judge

    Suspect in Elizabeth Shelley's disappearance appears before judge

  • Honorary pride flag raising kicks off 'Pride Week'

    Honorary pride flag raising kicks off 'Pride Week'

  • As search for Lizzy goes on, a grim list of abducted Utah children

    As search for Lizzy goes on, a grim list of abducted Utah children

  • NEW: Video shows Alex Whipple morning of Lizzy's disappearance

    NEW: Video shows Alex Whipple morning of Lizzy's disappearance

  • How Larkin Mortuary can serve you

    How Larkin Mortuary can serve you

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all
Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all

Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all

Local News /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss