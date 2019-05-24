Get a jump start on the day with a fresh cup of joe

A Cup Of Jo In St. George

Nicea, Ali and Brian headed to Affogato West coffee house in St. George to talk to shop owner, Elise, to show off what they are offering and how they stand out in the bean and brew industry. Starting from a coffee truck, Elise's vision grew into a quirky location filled with character, community, love and a breathtaking aroma.

When it comes to coffee, people don't gather anymore. However, this isn't your regular ol' star-franchise coffee. This is a place where people come together to sip, chat, and laugh. One thing that makes Affogato West stand apart from the rest is their signature "Affogato West" dessert. Their best vanilla bean ice cream with two shots of espresso. It's even a breakfast favorite!

Don't worry, there are plenty of beverages to choose from coffee-free! Anything from hot chocolate to smoothies, they have you covered to hit the ground running. Visit affogatowest.com for more details.

