Corn off the Cob
- 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 cup uncooked long-grain white rice, rinsed
- 1 (12-oz) bag frozen corn kernels, thawed
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1 Tbsp unsalted butter
- 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1/4 cup crumbled queso fresco cheese
- 2 green onions, chopped and divided
- Ground ancho chile, for serving
Directions:
- In a medium saucepan over high heat, bring broth and salt to a boil.
- Add rice, stir, and reduce heat to a simmer.
- Cover partially and cook until rice is cooked through, about 20 minutes. Fluff with a fork.
- Add the corn, sour cream, butter, pepper, lime juice, queso fresco, and half of the green onions and stir to combine.
- Garnish with the remaining green onions and chile powder.
More GTU Sponsor Stories
-
What to do if your car's AC isn't working
Reagan stopped by Doug Smith Chevrolet in Spanish Fork to sit in the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with Brian, the Service Manager.
We all know the hot days are headed our way, so to make sure you and your car are prepared to combat the heat, you need to test and make sure your AC is working.
If it's not, Brian said to make sure your AC button is turned on to ensure the compressor is engaged. If that's not the case, drop by the dealership and let the experts take a look!Read the Full Article
-
Celtic Women come to Salt Lake
Do you have plans for this weekend? Get ready to celebrate centuries old Irish music at a huge concert event that is coming to Salt Lake City. Grammy nominated Celtic Women are performing this Saturday, May 25 at Kingsbury Hall.
This is their all new tour called 'Ancient Land.' They tell stories through song and are sure to capture your heart along with the rest of the audience.
You can purchase tickets now at celticwomen.com .Read the Full Article
-
How to thrive in the world of day trading
What if we told you that you can create financial freedom by working only an hour or two per day... sound too good to be true?
Turns out, it's not! Nina from Day Trade Nation joined us to share how day trading is a vehicle that can drive you to financial freedom. Nina explained that day trading changed her life. She worked in retail management and loved her job, but hated being away from her kids and not having any free time. Day trading was the outlet to give her more freedom and has allowed her to make more money than she ever dreamed of.
Day Trade Nation is the perfect way to learn how to be a successful day trader. The best part is that you can try it out for only 10 dollars. They are also offering a one on one trading session for the next ten people that sign up at daytradenation.com .Read the Full Article
