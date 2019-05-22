A permanent solution for erectile dysfunction
Wasatch Medical Clinic in Murray is offering a breakthrough and permanent solution for erectile dysfunction in men.
Andrew Rinehart joined us in studio to tell us about this new technology and why medications have been ineffective in treating erectile dysfunction. Plus ladies, if you're wondering how to have this conversation with your man, Rinehart shares his thoughts on how to approach it.
To set up a free consolation with a medical doctor, call (801) 901-8000 and visit wasatchmedicalclinic.com for more information.
This story includes sponsored content.
More GTU Sponsor Stories
-
What to do if your car's AC isn't working
Reagan stopped by Doug Smith Chevrolet in Spanish Fork to sit in the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with Brian, the Service Manager.
We all know the hot days are headed our way, so to make sure you and your car are prepared to combat the heat, you need to test and make sure your AC is working.
If it's not, Brian said to make sure your AC button is turned on to ensure the compressor is engaged. If that's not the case, drop by the dealership and let the experts take a look!Read the Full Article
-
Corn off the Cob
Our favorite Chef Lesli is here from Harmons to serve up some delicious corn off the cob. A makeover of your favorite BBQ side!
Corn off the CobRead the Full Article
-
Celtic Women come to Salt Lake
Do you have plans for this weekend? Get ready to celebrate centuries old Irish music at a huge concert event that is coming to Salt Lake City. Grammy nominated Celtic Women are performing this Saturday, May 25 at Kingsbury Hall.
This is their all new tour called 'Ancient Land.' They tell stories through song and are sure to capture your heart along with the rest of the audience.
You can purchase tickets now at celticwomen.com .Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss