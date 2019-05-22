A permanent solution for erectile dysfunction

Reagan stopped by Doug Smith Chevrolet in Spanish Fork to sit in the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with Brian, the Service Manager.

We all know the hot days are headed our way, so to make sure you and your car are prepared to combat the heat, you need to test and make sure your AC is working.

If it's not, Brian said to make sure your AC button is turned on to ensure the compressor is engaged. If that's not the case, drop by the dealership and let the experts take a look!