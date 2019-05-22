GTU Sponsor

A permanent solution for erectile dysfunction

Posted: May 22, 2019 / 12:18 PM MDT / Updated: May 22, 2019 / 12:18 PM MDT

Wasatch Medical Clinic in Murray is offering a breakthrough and permanent solution for erectile dysfunction in men.

Andrew Rinehart joined us in studio to tell us about this new technology and why medications have been ineffective in treating erectile dysfunction. Plus ladies, if you're wondering how to have this conversation with your man, Rinehart shares his thoughts on how to approach it. 

To set up a free consolation with a medical doctor, call (801) 901-8000 and visit wasatchmedicalclinic.com for more information. 

This story includes sponsored content. 

