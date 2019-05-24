A look at Veyo Pool and Crawdad Canyon
Today marks the first day of the season for Veyo Pool and Crawdad Canyon right outside St. George, and Carrie Bunker talked about what makes this hidden gem so unique!
If you're looking for a place to bring your family in hopes that your kids will finally unplug from their devices, Veyo Pool and Crawdad Canyon is a must. Carrie said parents don't even have to tell their kids to put the phones away, they do it on their own! Because of the wide variety of activities, kids can keep themselves entertained all day long.
The destination is unique for its natural spring-fed pool, the largest private rock climbing canyon (the canyon offers over 240 bolted climbing routes), camping, hiking, volleyball, pickle ball, basketball, and last but not least, crawdad catching! Because of the warm springs feeding into the stretch of the river, crawdads thrive making it the perfect summer activity for your kiddos, whether they've braved crawdad catching or not!
Veyo Pool is just a few minutes outside St. George, plus, it's about 12-15 degrees cooler than St. George making it a perfect oasis on those blazing hot summer days in St. George. So, make this stop apart of your next trip down to Southern Utah!
For this weekend only, Veyo Pool is offering 30-day-punch passes for you to use during the whole season. So if you're headed down to St. George for the Memorial Day weekend, don't forget to check it out!
For more information on what Veyo Pool and Crawdad Canyon offers, or if you're interested in a punch pass, check out Veyopool.com.
This story includes sponsored content.
More GTU Sponsor Stories
-
Helping kids overcome anxiety and depression
Joe Newman, Director of business development at Life Launch Centers, joined Nicea in St. George today to talk about the importance of quickly helping kids and young adults overcome the battles of anxiety and depression.
Life Launch Centers deals with anxiety and depression differently from other resources in that they offer a curriculum-based program. Joe said they've found that kids and young adults prefer to talk about their anxiety or depression in group settings among other kids dealing with the same issues. But Life Launch Centers is not just a place for kids to come in and only talk about their problems; it's a program designed for kids to come in three times a week over the course of about 8-12 weeks to make a full circle change.Read the Full Article
-
Dinner takes on a new level at Hash House A Go Go
Reagan, Nicea, and Brian checked out St. George highlight Hash House A Go Go, the newest restaurant hitting the Southern Utah scene.
When you think of fancy dining, typically you picture small plates of pretentious food that will have you craving a second dinner. Not here at Hash House. You'll be lucky if you finish your meal in one sitting. Small and bite-size is not in their nature, they don't skimp out on the good stuff. While piling your plate to the very top, they do so with elegance and grandeur. Presentation is everything. Their meals are almost too pretty to eat! But trust us, once you dive in to these dishes, you won't be able to stop.
Hash House doesn't just excel in the eatery department, they also have fabulous drinks, like their Kiwi Watermelon Lemonade to help wash down that hearty feast they lay out for you. And if you aren't bursting at the seams just yet, even their desserts, like the homemade chocolate "Snickers" bread pudding topped with ice cream and hot fudge will be calling your name if you stay seated at the table too long... It's big enough to share! How's that for a silver lining.Read the Full Article
-
Get a jump start on the day with a fresh cup of joe
Nicea, Ali and Brian headed to Affogato West coffee house in St. George to talk to shop owner, Elise, to show off what they are offering and how they stand out in the bean and brew industry. Starting from a coffee truck, Elise's vision grew into a quirky location filled with character, community, love and a breathtaking aroma.
When it comes to coffee, people don't gather anymore. However, this isn't your regular ol' star-franchise coffee. This is a place where people come together to sip, chat, and laugh. One thing that makes Affogato West stand apart from the rest is their signature "Affogato West" dessert. Their best vanilla bean ice cream with two shots of espresso. It's even a breakfast favorite!
Don't worry, there are plenty of beverages to choose from coffee-free! Anything from hot chocolate to smoothies, they have you covered to hit the ground running. Visit affogatowest.com for more details.Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss