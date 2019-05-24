GTU Sponsor

A look at Veyo Pool and Crawdad Canyon

Posted: May 24, 2019 / 10:44 AM MDT / Updated: May 24, 2019 / 10:45 AM MDT

Today marks the first day of the season for Veyo Pool and Crawdad Canyon right outside St. George, and Carrie Bunker talked about what makes this hidden gem so unique! 

If you're looking for a place to bring your family in hopes that your kids will finally unplug from their devices, Veyo Pool and Crawdad Canyon is a must. Carrie said parents don't even have to tell their kids to put the phones away, they do it on their own! Because of the wide variety of activities, kids can keep themselves entertained all day long. 

The destination is unique for its natural spring-fed pool, the largest private rock climbing canyon (the canyon offers over 240 bolted climbing routes), camping, hiking, volleyball, pickle ball, basketball, and last but not least, crawdad catching! Because of the warm springs feeding into the stretch of the river, crawdads thrive making it the perfect summer activity for your kiddos, whether they've braved crawdad catching or not! 

Veyo Pool is just a few minutes outside St. George, plus, it's about 12-15 degrees cooler than St. George making it a perfect oasis on those blazing hot summer days in St. George. So, make this stop apart of your next trip down to Southern Utah! 

For this weekend only, Veyo Pool is offering 30-day-punch passes for you to use during the whole season. So if you're headed down to St. George for the Memorial Day weekend, don't forget to check it out! 

For more information on what Veyo Pool and Crawdad Canyon offers, or if you're interested in a punch pass, check out Veyopool.com

This story includes sponsored content. 

