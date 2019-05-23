The BEST Cheeseball
Chandice Probst from This Vivacious Life shows us how to make not just a good cheeseball, not even a great cheeseball, but the BEST cheeseball!
Ingredients:
- 2 pkgs. cream cheese
- 1 C shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp. onion chopped finely
- 1 tsp. garlic salt
- 1 1/2 tsp. chives
- 1 T parsley
- 1 T organic mayonnaise
- 1 can baby shrimp drained
- Crushed nuts of your choice
- Mix everything together in a large bowl
- Crush nuts on wax paper
- Roll the cheese ball into nuts until completely covered
- Refrigerate overnight
- Remove from the refrigerator at least 10 minutes before serving
Find more recipes from Chandice at thisvivaciouslife.com and more on Instagram and Pinterest @chandiceprobst .
