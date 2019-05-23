The Perfect Cheeseball Recipe

Chandice Probst from This Vivacious Life shows us how to make not just a good cheeseball, not even a great cheeseball, but the BEST cheeseball!

Ingredients:

2 pkgs. cream cheese

1 C shredded cheddar cheese

1 tsp. lemon juice

1/2 tsp. onion chopped finely

1 tsp. garlic salt

1 1/2 tsp. chives

1 T parsley

1 T organic mayonnaise

1 can baby shrimp drained

Crushed nuts of your choice

Directions:

Mix everything together in a large bowl Crush nuts on wax paper Roll the cheese ball into nuts until completely covered Refrigerate overnight Remove from the refrigerator at least 10 minutes before serving

Find more recipes from Chandice at thisvivaciouslife.com and more on Instagram and Pinterest @chandiceprobst .