How to spend less while you shop more
- On Good Things Utah today - It's the weekend and we have tips to spend less while shopping for back to school this weekend. Plus, there is a new social media challenge that is going viral, we'll tell you what it's all about. And how is your personal hygiene? Brian is keeping it super clean with this hot topic. And we look back at the week that was... all this and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah!
More Stories
-
- On Good Things Utah today - If you are planning to use Romaine…
-
It's already sold out on line. The hottest trend for November…
-
Classical music came in number one on a survey asking what genre…