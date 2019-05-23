Show off your golf skills at The Ledges in St. George

Reagan Shares Her Golf Swing With Brian and Nicea

Brian, Nicea, and Reagan show off their golfing skills down south in Southern Utah at The Ledges Golf Club.

Fabulous golfing at a fabulous location where you can stay and treat yourself to gorgeous views, great weather, gourmet dining at the Fish Rock Grille and of course, some world-class golf.

The Ledges is a great venue for weddings and corporate events. They even do vacation rentals so you can rest right at the edge of this beautiful golf course.

If you're going to St. George, don't look anywhere else, The Ledges has everything you need. Take some time off and go to the best golfing in Southern Utah.

Located at 1585 Ledges Pkwy, St. George, UT 84770. Call (435) 634-4640 and visit ledges.com for more information.