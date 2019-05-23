How to get the perfect summer glow

Brian, Nicea, and Reagan show off their golfing skills down south in Southern Utah at The Ledges Golf Club.

Fabulous golfing at a fabulous location where you can stay and treat yourself to gorgeous views, great weather, gourmet dining at the Fish Rock Grille and of course, some world-class golf.

The Ledges is a great venue for weddings and corporate events. They even do vacation rentals so you can rest right at the edge of this beautiful golf course.