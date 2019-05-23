GTU Featured Guest

How to get the perfect summer glow

Posted: May 23, 2019 / 10:44 AM MDT / Updated: May 23, 2019 / 10:44 AM MDT

Now that summer is here, everyone is trying to get that perfect "fresh off the beach" look. Natalie, the owner of Desert Beauty and Tans, taught us how to achieve gorgeous sun-kissed skin without the dangerous summer heat. 

At 22, Natalie was diagnosed with malignant melanoma and started her business to find a safe and healthy tan alternative. The tans Desert Beauty provide look completely natural and are available in light, medium and dark shades. Desert Beauty makes their airbrush tans customizable so you can be sure to leave looking just how you imagined you would. In fact, you can even contour the perfect abs!

Not only is Natalie known for her fantastic tans, she is also an amazing makeup artist! She does makeup for brides, family pictures, or any reason someone would want a glow-up. Watch this beauty guru in action as she does a five-minute makeup look on her model Ashley.

Learn more at desertbeautyandtans.com or Instagram @desertbeautyandtans .

