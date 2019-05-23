How to get the perfect summer glow
Now that summer is here, everyone is trying to get that perfect "fresh off the beach" look. Natalie, the owner of Desert Beauty and Tans, taught us how to achieve gorgeous sun-kissed skin without the dangerous summer heat.
At 22, Natalie was diagnosed with malignant melanoma and started her business to find a safe and healthy tan alternative. The tans Desert Beauty provide look completely natural and are available in light, medium and dark shades. Desert Beauty makes their airbrush tans customizable so you can be sure to leave looking just how you imagined you would. In fact, you can even contour the perfect abs!
Not only is Natalie known for her fantastic tans, she is also an amazing makeup artist! She does makeup for brides, family pictures, or any reason someone would want a glow-up. Watch this beauty guru in action as she does a five-minute makeup look on her model Ashley.
Learn more at desertbeautyandtans.com or Instagram @desertbeautyandtans .
More GTU Featured Guest Stories
-
Show off your golf skills at The Ledges in St. George
Brian, Nicea, and Reagan show off their golfing skills down south in Southern Utah at The Ledges Golf Club.
Fabulous golfing at a fabulous location where you can stay and treat yourself to gorgeous views, great weather, gourmet dining at the Fish Rock Grille and of course, some world-class golf.
The Ledges is a great venue for weddings and corporate events. They even do vacation rentals so you can rest right at the edge of this beautiful golf course.Read the Full Article
-
Alex Boyé sings to save lives
When you think of Alex Boyé , phrases like "incredible showmanship" and "uplifting music" may come to mind. This Utah based artist has had 1 billion views on YouTube due to his innovative videos and blend of African-infused pop music.
Currently, his latest project is his upcoming album, Coming to Amerika , which is set to release early next year. Today he joins us on Good Things Utah to perform his two new singles, "Bend Not Break" and "Still Breathing." The lyrics of these songs were written with the intention to uplift individuals struggling with mental illness.Read the Full Article
-
Saddle up for this family fun event
The National Ability Center's Equestrian Program has helped thousands of individuals with cognitive, behavioral and physical disabilities for more than 30 years. Join in on their annual Barn Party to celebrate the staff and volunteers behind this amazing cause, as well as the participants and their successes.
From delicious summer BBQ and live music to a live auction and family activities, Carey Cusimano Director of Development and Marci Bender Equestrian Program Manager of the National Ability Center joined us to share what attendees can expect from the Barn Party.Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
Trending Stories
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss