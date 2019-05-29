GTU Featured Guest

4 wines to help you properly celebrate National Rosé Day

Posted: May 29, 2019 / 11:32 AM MDT / Updated: May 29, 2019 / 11:32 AM MDT

Grab your friends and raise a glass to all things pink... National Rosé Day is coming up on June 8!

Brooke Martin joined us in the kitchen today to kick off the celebration a bit early, sharing the origin, flavors and best foods to pair with each of the four most popular rosé varieties; Garnacha, Pinot Noir, Sangiovese and Syrah Blend. 

Grenache

  • Origin: Spain, Southern France.
  • Pairs with tacos, fajitas and Indian cuisine.

Pinot Noir

  • Origin: California, France, Oregon.
  • Pairs with chicken, white fish and turkey sandwiches.

Sangiovese

  • Origin: Italy, California.
  • Pairs with Thai food, caprese salad and proscuitto.

Syrah Blend

  • Origin: Southern France and California.
  • Pairs with variety of vegetables, lemon shrimp pasta and pulled pork sandwiches. 

For all things wine, visit Brooke's Instagram: @thebrookeblend.

