4 wines to help you properly celebrate National Rosé Day
Grab your friends and raise a glass to all things pink... National Rosé Day is coming up on June 8!
Brooke Martin joined us in the kitchen today to kick off the celebration a bit early, sharing the origin, flavors and best foods to pair with each of the four most popular rosé varieties; Garnacha, Pinot Noir, Sangiovese and Syrah Blend.
Grenache
- Origin: Spain, Southern France.
- Pairs with tacos, fajitas and Indian cuisine.
Pinot Noir
- Origin: California, France, Oregon.
- Pairs with chicken, white fish and turkey sandwiches.
Sangiovese
- Origin: Italy, California.
- Pairs with Thai food, caprese salad and proscuitto.
Syrah Blend
- Origin: Southern France and California.
- Pairs with variety of vegetables, lemon shrimp pasta and pulled pork sandwiches.
For all things wine, visit Brooke's Instagram: @thebrookeblend.
More GTU Featured Guest Stories
-
Celebrate 50 years of pride this weekend
Robyn Ochs has been an activist for the LGBTQ+ community for 50 years and counting. Today that journey brings her here all the way from Boston, to discuss her experiences and Utah's upcoming pride festivities.
Named by Teen Vogue as one of "9 Bisexual Women Who are Making History," Robyn has spoken in 15 countries and 48 states. Tonight, she will be speaking for the first time in Utah in partnership with The Utah Pride Festival and The Utah Pride Center. The event, titled "Robyn Ochs and Getting Bi" will be at the Salt Lake City Main Library in the 4th floor conference room from 7:00 to 9:00pm.
This event will be the perfect way to kick off the pride festival and parade this weekend. The Utah Pride Festival will have entertainment, music, dancing, a 5k charity run, yoga and more. All proceeds from this event will be given to the Utah Pride Center which provides information, programs, referrals and services to the LGBTQ+ community in Utah.Read the Full Article
-
Jewel tones are out, pastels are in
Home. There is no sweeter place on earth. Home is where you laugh, smile and create your greatest memories. Home is where you invite friends over, raise your family and relax after a long day of work. Because this is where you'll spend the majority of your time, it's important to make your home feel like home. Interior designer Jennifer Stagg taught us how to do just that, and what the latest trends are in home design these days.
We're talking color, what's in and what's not. The trends are no longer navy blues or emerald green, but more muted, earthy tones, like light beige, baby pink and sky blue. Jennifer discussed how wallpaper is making a comeback and showed some of her own wallpaper designs from her textile line. They're all created from her own designs that she personally sketches and picks the color pallet for.
Jennifer said that although many people want to update the decor in their homes, it can be a challenge knowing where to start. She shared the secret for overcoming that hurdle and diving into making your home look likes it's straight out of a magazine. First, begin in the "heart of your home," where you find yourself spending most of your time at. Then, go to other rooms to make the house cohesive. Don't forget, Pinterest is your very best friend for design inspiration! Pin images you like and figure out why it is what you like, and move forward from there.Read the Full Article
-
From pup to pro
Ryan from Tain Walk Poop talks with Reagan about the services and advantages of taking your dog to the Train Walk Poop training classes. Puppies are always a learning curve, for both you and your new fur baby, but with these training methods you and your pup will be a lot better off and you will be more at ease for when you have to leave your little guy home alone for a little while.
Train Walk Poop (TWP) specializes in all things doggo. From puppy training to dog training, walking, grooming and everything in between. The team at TWP wants you to feel comfortable and confident in the hands you're trusting to take care of your dog. It's not always easy to leave them to strangers, but they want you to know they are professionals, and your dog will return knowing skills of how to behave better with both furry friend and master.
If you're struggling with a brand new puppy, here are a few quick tips:Read the Full Article
