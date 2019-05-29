4 wines to help you properly celebrate National Rosé Day

Home. There is no sweeter place on earth. Home is where you laugh, smile and create your greatest memories. Home is where you invite friends over, raise your family and relax after a long day of work. Because this is where you'll spend the majority of your time, it's important to make your home feel like home. Interior designer Jennifer Stagg taught us how to do just that, and what the latest trends are in home design these days.

We're talking color, what's in and what's not. The trends are no longer navy blues or emerald green, but more muted, earthy tones, like light beige, baby pink and sky blue. Jennifer discussed how wallpaper is making a comeback and showed some of her own wallpaper designs from her textile line. They're all created from her own designs that she personally sketches and picks the color pallet for.

Jennifer said that although many people want to update the decor in their homes, it can be a challenge knowing where to start. She shared the secret for overcoming that hurdle and diving into making your home look likes it's straight out of a magazine. First, begin in the "heart of your home," where you find yourself spending most of your time at. Then, go to other rooms to make the house cohesive. Don't forget, Pinterest is your very best friend for design inspiration! Pin images you like and figure out why it is what you like, and move forward from there.