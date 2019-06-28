‘Yesterday’ is a lovely tribute to the Beatles and a solid love story

This weekend at the box office a loving tribute to the Beatles hits theaters along with a couple of sequels. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to give his full review of the films.

Annabelle Comes Home

While babysitting the daughter of paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren, unknowingly awaken an evil spirit trapped inside a doll.

This is the 6th film in the “Conjuring” universe (not counting ‘Conjuring 2: The Remake’) and the 3rd in the “Annabelle” series.

One of the issues with doing several sequels is the writers tend to repeat themselves over and over without really upping the game. And “Annabelle Comes Home” is no exception. The action and the scares have a deja’ vu quality and the tried and true trick of putting young children in harm’s way just doesn’t work in this prefab film.

“Annabelle Comes Home” is loaded with ‘jump scare’ moments, but it’s like visiting a neighborhood haunted house for the 3rd time. It may be OK… But it lacks real surprise.

The film gets a very average C and is rated R.

The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith

In the sequel to 2001’s “The Other Side of Heaven,” John Groberg and his family are recalled to Tonga to continue the missionary work.

“The Other Side of Heaven 2” is a faith-based film focusing on dedication, family and finding common ground between cultures.

The film has a tendency to overstate itself, but it is understandable when dealing with films of a religious nature. And, although “The Other Side of Heaven 2” does offer up some solid acting and deeply emotional moments which will resonate with it’s audience.

Christopher Gorham portrays John Groberg as a very human and flawed man. Dealing with his commitment to his family and his responsibility to his church, Groberg walks a very fine and balanced line. But when that balance is interrupted and his faith is tested, we see him at his human best and worst.

If you are looking for a film that will inspire you, “The Other Side of Heaven 2” may be just the ticket.

It gets a B and is rated PG-13.

Yesterday

When a musician suffers and accident, he awakens in a world that has never heard of “The Beatles” or their music.

“Yesterday” is a lovely tribute film. Although we ‘Baby Boomers’ don’t need to be reminded how amazing The Beatles were, I think its a good thing that maybe a few younger people might open up their ears and have a listen.

But also “Yesterday” is a love story and a good one at that. Both Himesh Patel and Lily James at first seem a very unlikely paring, by the end of the film audiences will love them.

And, like the song says, “Love is All You Need.”

Yesterday gets a solid B and is rated PG-13.

