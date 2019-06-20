Volunteers needed for the upcoming United Nations NGO Conference

The United Nations NGO conference is coming to Salt Lake City in August and organizers need volunteers. Ben Kolendar and Scott Beck joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how to get involved.

The conference attracts between 2,000 – 4,000 representatives from over 300 non-governmental organizations representing more than 80 countries.

It will take place Aug 26-28 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

It is the first time this event has been hosted in a U.S. City outside of New York

This year’s theme is focused on Sustainable Development Goal 11 “Building Inclusive & Sustainable Cities & Communities,” the focus of SG 11 is on making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable by 2030.

Much like our experience as the 2002 Winter Olympic Host City, Salt Lake City will welcome attendees from around the world for this conference.

Kolendar and Beck said they’re looking for people who have the knowledge and networking skills to provide a welcoming atmosphere for the attendees.

Opportunities range from greeters at the airport, community ambassadors stationed around the city near the convention center and information specialists within the center and the Hall of Friendship.

Volunteers will be asked to fulfill a minimum of two four-hour shifts, and one two hour training day on either August 25th or 26th.

Apply online. For more about the conference visit the UN website.

Registration to attend the conference is still open. It is free and open to all members of the public

