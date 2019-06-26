Utah Red Cross offers firework safety tips ahead of the 4th of July

The 4th of July is just around the corner and you may be planning to get some fireworks. Before you do, the Utah Red Cross gave out some tips on Good Morning Utah about staying safe.

Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials. Always follow the instructions on the packaging.

Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution and make sure all fireworks are extinguished before discarding.

Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.

Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

Keep pets indoors during fireworks. They are often scared of them and will run. The 5th of July is the busiest day for your local animal shelter.

It is wildfire season and disaster season if you would like to help the American Red Cross in their efforts text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief, which helps people affected by disasters such as hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, wildfires and tornadoes, or go to redcross.org/donate.

