After recent earthquakes in Southern California, earthquake preparation and safety is at the front of many peoples minds. Rich Woodruff joined Good Morning Utah to tell everyone to download the earthquake app developed by the American Red Cross.

The app provides local and real time alerts about earthquakes in or near communities people live in. It also provides information on what to do before, during, and after earthquakes.

To learn more, you can visit the Utah Red Cross website.

