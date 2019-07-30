Utah Jazz Dancers to perform in China

Part of the Utah Jazz Dancers team will be heading to China this week to perform at the NBA’s 5v5 tournament being held there. Before leaving for their trip Crystal and Chantel joined Good Morning Utah to talk about why they are going.
To learn more about the Jazz Dancers you can visit their website.
