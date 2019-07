National Cheesecake Day is Tuesday and the Cheesecake Factory is celebrating it by bringing back a popular flavor, Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake.

Michael Gillette from The Cheesecake Factory at City Creek joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the flavor and the great deals available Tuesday at the restaurant.

To learn more about the deals available you can visit the company’s website.

