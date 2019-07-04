Tariffs and Utah’s Foreign Trade Zone program

There has been a lot of talk about tariffs as trade talks continue with China, but how do tariffs affect Utah businesses? Liesl Limburg and Jim Porter joined Good Morning Utah to discuss the topic.

Included below is some of what was discussed:

We’ve heard a lot of talk in the past few months about tariffs on foreign goods, especially goods coming from China. Can you help the general public understand what tariffs are and what their purpose is?

Tariffs are taxes that countries collect on specific imported goods – like Chinese steel into the United States or U.S. soybeans into China. Many countries use tariffs in an attempt to increase domestic production of goods at the expense of foreign-made goods. However, tariffs can be used to accomplish various geopolitical or economic objectives. For example, President Trump recently used the threat of tariffs to leverage immigration related concessions from Mexico.

Does every product or good that comes from outside the United States have a tariff attached to it?

No, tariffs are often conditional. Not every product or good has a tariff attached to it and not every country is required to pay a tariff. For example, the United States has free trade agreements with 20 countries which allows them to buy or sell specific goods with each other at low or zero tariffs. Right now, the United States has a list of approximately 5k items that have tariffs attached to them. Some of these are punitive, and are often related to unfair trade practices. Others are meant to protect U.S. industries, such as steel or automotive production. Unfortunately, while tariffs are billed as a way to support U.S. industry, they have far-reaching effects and typically increase costs for end-consumers, which can inadvertently shrink demand for the products we are trying to protect.

So what are ways that a company who imports a large quantity of goods from overseas can mitigate those tariffs and keep the costs to the consumer down?

The US Dept of Commerce in conjunction with Customs and Border Patrol oversees the Foreign Trade Zone program. Salt Lake City currently administers the program across the Wasatch Front. Companies who import approximately $1M can greatly benefit from the program. The program offers duty exemption, duty deferral (or the tax charged on items with a tariff attached to them), scheduled shipping with customs, free trade between other FTZ’s and more.

Great! So how are companies in Utah utilizing the FTZ program and have you seen an uptick in companies inquiring about it?

We have two companies in Utah that are currently using the FTZ for final assembly and logistic purposes. They import different pieces of a product – like sunglasses for example – put the pieces together, package the sunglasses, and then ship the final product to other foreign countries. When they go outside of the United States, the company is not required to pay a duty on the pieces that have a tariff attached to them. This saves them money on manufacturing and allows the company to maintain competitive pricing. When the sunglasses are shipped to other states in the US, the duty is reduced and isn’t paid until the product leaves the warehouse – this helps the manufacturing company with cash flow because they aren’t required to pay a duty on the imported goods until the product leaves the warehouse and is shipped across the United States.

We have seen an uptick in company inquiries and we’re thrilled about that! We have a few companies who are in the process of filling out applications with the FTZ board to join the program. Utah is not only a great option for manufacturing and logistics companies to land because of our tax rates, but it is also attractive because we have an FTZ in operation.

That sounds like a great program and a lot of detail! What does Salt Lake City do to promote the program and help companies learn more about it?

We meet with approximately 300 companies a year and bring it up in every meeting. We have also marketed the program to our community partners like the Wasatch Front Regional Council. Our role is to give a high level overview of the program to interested companies and then pass the torch to consultants who are able to provide a free, back of the napkin analysis to the company to see if the FTZ is a good fit for them.

