Summer reading and fun experiments with Diet Coke and Mentos

The County Library’s summer reading event is coming to a close soon but it doesn’t mean the fun is over. Karen Liu, a youth services librarian at the Riverton branch of The County Library, joined Good Morning Utah to show off more of what kids have been learning and doing for fun, including an experiment you can do at home with Diet Coke and Mentos.
To learn more about The County Library visit their website.
