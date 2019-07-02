Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives just in time for July 4th

With the 4th of July on Thursday this week, big movies are dropping early to take advantage of holiday crowds. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to review the big films hitting this week, including Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Dumbo (DVD/Blu-ray)

A baby elephant who can fly propels the little circus he’s part of into a new venture. But this new venture has a very dark side.

“Dumbo” is Disney’s live-action reimagining of its classic 1941 animated feature.

This reboot concentrates more on special effects than story. As beautifully executed as the movie’s CGI is, the film lacks deepness in its core characters. Little is done with the principal cast, other than hitting their marks and saying a few lines.

The film meanders through the story hitting a high note once in a while, but always keeping the audience at arm’s length. The viewer is left with mostly forced emotional moments that the audiences can feel are artificial and gratuitous.

“Dumbo,” is like a candy bar, full of sweetness and buried in a great wrapper, but once sampled is nothing but empty calories.

Because it is so sweet and offered great special effects which countered its lackluster and maudlin script, “Dumbo” gets a C and is rated G.

Midsommar

A couple travels to Sweden to visit a rural hometown’s fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

“Midsommar” is a wonderfully blended horror film which presents its terror in broad daylight instead the dark. Using lingering shots, pagan symbolism and creepy chants we discover a society frozen in time.

The film uses every opportunity to build and build and pace itself to the audience’s every increasing heartbeat. “Midsommar” is a perfect thriller.

It gets an A and is rated R

Spider-Man: Far from Home

Following the events in “Avengers: Endgame,” it’s up to Spider-Man to save the day against a new planetary threat.

“Spider-Man: Far from Home” has a job to perform. It’s a ‘follow up film,’ designed to tie up some of the loose ends left by “Avengers: Endgame.” The film is replete with cameos and flashbacks to help the audience into the next level of Marvel stories.

“Spider-Man: Far from Home” works well as an intermediary story which moves the character of Spider-Man up a notch.

Overall the film entertains and gives the audience a better-than-average ride for their money.

“Spider-Man: Far from Home” gets a B and is rated PG-13.