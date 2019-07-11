SLC Art Council’s North Temple public art project

Salt Lake City recently completed improvements at the North Temple I-15 Underpass. Part of the design includes a public art installation. Kat Nix from the Salt Lake City Arts Council and artist Traci O’Very Covey joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the new art.

Included below is more about the project as discussed on the show.

More about the project:

New public art installation at the I-15 Underpass on North Temple

The purpose of the installation is to provide an attractive connection between the east and west side of North Temple Boulevard for the community.

The project team consisted of the RDA, Salt Lake City Arts Council, and Salt Lake City Community and Neighborhoods. Arts Council oversaw art installation, and RDA/SLC Real Estate Services managed the infrastructure portion of the installation.

The installation consists of steel sculptures, “NOTE District” signage, as well as complementing landscape between the bridges that are specifically designed to enhance the pedestrian/bicycling/automobile experience while traveling under the I-15 underpass on North Temple.

There are three components to “Colorful Connection”

Sculptures – The sculpture installations designate a welcoming entrance to the NOTE District. I placed their logo atop an archway and beneath it are colorful characters portraying diversity, connection, a sense of harmony and community. The art is sophisticated with a touch of whimsy– one of the characters is a tree, and there’s a bird with a cup of coffee, and a woman walking her dog. The art creates an uplifting, inviting and friendly feeling that enhances the space as people walk, ride their bike, or drive by.

Vinyl Wrap – The mural art continues the theme by symbolizing interconnection and unity in the North Temple area of town. Along with the colorful characters, other aspects of the area such as trees and flowers, homes and city buildings are portrayed creating a sense of place and community.

Landscaping – The circle is an important element in the NOTE District branding so I used it in the landscaping. The circle is symbolic of people having a common tie in where they live. There are circular shaped concrete pads stained in colors to match the sculptures that enliven the graveled area around the sculpture installation.

The importance of community engagement

We held several community meetings and discussed things that people felt were important and unique about their community.

Understanding the criteria of the project and what needs to be communicated was key to creating a sense of place and an engaging piece of art.

I enjoyed presenting my art concept and sharing my small scale model of the sculpture installation with community representatives to show them and get them excited about the project.

What is the impact of this project?

We want to support multi-modal transportation and options. This project enhances the pedestrian experience and those passing through on TRAX, bus, car, or bike/scooter and contributes to the vitality of the NOTE District.

We will be having some sort of walking tour to view the newly completed project so be sure to follow up to announce upcoming details.

You can get a full list of all public art in Salt Lake City on saltlakearts.org/ you can also sign up for future announcements opening around the city.