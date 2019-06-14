Shaft shines in a weekend of weak box office films

New movies out this weekend include yet another zombie movie better left dead, a reboot of Men In Black, and the latest take on the Shaft franchise. As film critic Tony Toscano told Good Morning Utah, Shaft is really the only one worth seeing this weekend.

Included below is Tony Toscano’s full reviews for each film. To learn more visit TalkingPictures.tv.

The Dead Don’t Die

A small town becomes a battleground as the undead begin rising from their graves.

“The Dead Don’t Die” could have been the next “Shawn of the Dead,” but the film lacked energy and any comedic spark that would have given the audience their money’s worth, especially with the talents of Bill Murray and Adam Driver in the lead roles.

Unlike the zombies in the film, “The Dead Don’t Die” dies 30 minutes in and stays dead.

Pass it by! It gets a D and rated R.

Shaft

In this multi-generational action / comedy, Samuel L. Jackson plays John Shaft Jr., the son of the infamous hard-as-nails cop played by Richard Roundtree. When Shaft’s son, John Shaft the 3rd’s best friend is murdered, all three jump into the fray.

“Shaft” offers up a nice buffet of fast-paced 80’s style action, blood pumping soundtrack and rapid fire humor to give the film its style and pace.

“Shaft” gets a B and is rated R.

Men in Black: International

When a double agent infiltrates the headquarters of ‘The Men in Black,’ 2 agents pull out all stops to save the planet and their jobs.

“Men in Black: International” is another in a long line of disappointing sequels relying on past successes to sell tickets.

From it’s poorly conceived ping-pong plot and wooden acting to it’s over produced CGI “MIB 4” will have you anything but entertained.

The film offered up a very few and scattered humorous moments but not enough to save the film from its own overindulgence.

It gets a D and is rated PG-13.