Red Cross to host missing types blood drive this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Red Cross is partnering with the WeLoveU Foundation to host a missing types blood drive this Sunday.

Sherri Van Bibber and Sidney Rogers joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the drive and just how much it means.

The blood drive will be hosted at the Red Cross Center at 6616 South 900 East in Salt Lake City on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be activities for kids at the event and free food for anyone that comes.

To learn more about how you can get involved or donate at another time visit the Utah Red Cross website.

What others are reading:7 teens in custody following school burglary

Did Woods Cross officer violate protocol by not activating body cam when pulling gun on child?

Baby falls out of 3rd floor apartment window in West Haven