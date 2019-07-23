Ogden Pioneer Days is helping local businesses

Ogden Pioneer Days draws some 100,000 people to its events and, of course, the five-night rodeo. That’s a huge benefit to businesses in Ogden.
Dan Musgrave, Executive Director of Downtown Ogden, Inc., joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how events such as Ogden Pioneer Days help build up communities.
To learn more about Ogden Pioneer Days you can visit the event’s website.
