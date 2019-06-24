Ogden High School awarded $10,000 for work with at-risk teens

6/24/2019 – Ogden High School is a very happy place right now after being awarded $10,000 for their work serving at risk local youth.

Students across the country learn leadership skills while creating real change in their communities

A total of 29 middle school and high school teams have been selected as winners of the Lead4Change Challenge. The top five teams earned a $10,000 grant for a nonprofit of their choice. The Lead4Change Student Leadership Program guides students through lessons to develop a service project that addresses a need in their community while teaching valuable skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, communication and collaboration. Throughout the 2018 – 2019 school year, Lead4Change awarded $130,000 to 70 teams across 24 states.

Lead4Change is the nation’s fastest-growing privately funded student leadership program. More than 1.5 million students across all 50 states have had the opportunity to grow as leaders through Lead4Change’s free curriculum. The lessons align to most educational standards, including Literacy, Social Emotional Learning and Project-Based Learning.

Ogden High School, “FCCLA United” team, Ogden, Utah – Six FCCLA students set a big goal of improving the lives of young children through service. Hosting a variety of events to provide support for at-risk and special needs youth, the students invested over 450 volunteer hours, collected close to 2,000 food items and served 450 meals. Teacher Shaylene Parry said, “These students were amazed, in the last lesson, to see how much they accomplished. They also improved their own self-esteem through this experience and have found their place at Ogden High.”

The Lead4Change program is inspired by Founder & CEO of oGoLead, Co-Founder, retired Chairman and CEO of Yum! Brands and leadership expert, David Novak, and developed by the Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning and the Lift a Life Novak Family Foundation. Lead4Change recently rebranded from Lead2Feed, reflecting dynamic growth and the program’s expanded vision beyond its initial focus on hunger-related issues.

“The beauty of the Lead4Change program is in watching students apply the leadership skills they’ve learned in the classroom to a real need within their community,” said David Novak. “We hope this experience sparks a passion in students and helps them see their ability to positively impact the world.”

“It’s incredibly rewarding to watch students build confidence and a sense of belonging throughout their involvement with Lead4Change,” said Diane Barrett, Executive Director of the Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning. “These service projects have a profound impact on the community and the students involved.”

