Local artist shows off Etch a Sketch skills

July 12 is National Etch a Sketch day and also the birthday of the classic toy. To celebrate local artist Britt West, a.k.a. Sketchy Britt, joined Good Morning Utah and even sketched out the ABC4 News logo.

The Etch a Sketch was originally released on July 12, 1960 and has since been inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

If you want to buy an Etch a Sketch, today is the day to do it! Spin Master is offering 59% off the classic Etch A Sketch at Target.com and Walmart.com

You can find more of Sketchy Britt’s art one her social media page.

