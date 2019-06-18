It might not be perfect but “Us” is still great for horror fans

DVD and Blu-ray Tuesday is here again and this week brings a psychological horror film and a family-friendly animated film to store shelves. Film Critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to give his review of both films.

Included below is Tony’s full reviews.

Us

A family’s vacation is interrupted when a group of look-a-likes terrorize them.

“Us” is director Jordan Peele’s second foray into the horror genre. His previous film, “Get Out,” was a bonafide masterpiece and obviously there was a lot of pressure, either self imposed or fan based, to repeat that success.

Unfortunately lightning doesn’t always strike twice in the same place, and the result is the film “Us” simply is not on a par with his first film.

That being said, “Us” is a thriller and a creepy movie audiences will ultimately enjoy, but it lacks an empathetic connection with the audience as the film unfolds. “Us” tries to create a foreboding atmosphere with a lot of night scenes and dark places, but comes off desperate, gratuitous and pandering.

Lupita Nyong’o’s performance is the best thing about the film. But even as devoted as she is to her character, she cannot save the film from a confusing and over-produced script.

In the end, “Us” suffers from its own excesses and leaves us with a run of the mill ‘slasher’ film instead of the white knuckle ride we expected.

It gets a C and is rated R.

Wonder Park

A young girl uses her imagination to fuel her dreams and hopes.

“Wonder Park” is a kid’s film with a fairly good message about the importance of imagination, creativity and self worth. That lesson is told through colorful and exuberant animation, a terrific script and score and characters children can identify with.

Over all, “Wonder Park” is a great way to introduce a young child to the movies and have a terrific time there yourself.

It gets a B and is rated PG.