How Salt Lake City’s net promoter score is helping businesses

Each year the Salt Lake Department of Economic Development conducts a business survey to see how they are doing in helping local businesses. Part of that survey is the city’s net promoter score. To look at how the city is doing, Jake Maxwell and Peter Makowski joined Good Morning Utah to break it down.

Included below is some of the points they discussed:

Tell us more about this project

We partnered with EDCUtah for the pilot in 2017, and we’ve been doing it each year since.

It’s a survey we send out to over 5,000 businesses.

We ask a series of questions – we want to know who is expanding and why, and barriers may exist

We want to understand SLC’s value proposition to our businesses

Identify potential solutions that stakeholders can help solve

Above all of it, the Net Promoter Score is based on one simple question, “Would you be willing to recommend doing business in Salt Lake City?”

What is a Net Promoter Score? How does it work?

The Net Promoter Score® is an index ranging from -100 to 100 that measures the willingness of customers to recommend a company’s products or services to others. Again, in this case, it is the willingness of a business owner to recommend doing business in Salt Lake City.

A “good” NPS is zero. Our first survey result in 2017 NPS revealed a score of -25. And that was a bit disheartening as we first set out to build a new department.

At the time, the majority of respondents were not familiar with Salt Lake City’s Department of Economic Development or the programs and assistance we can provide them

But it was also a great opportunity to set specific goals and a work plan to improve that score.

Results are in for 2019 and we’re happy to report we’re now at a +6. We were aiming for “good” at zero but we surpassed it.

The shift required to make that happen in just a few short years is pretty great. Collectively it’s a whole team effort, to increase that score is a big deal.

That’s great news! Why does the City need this type of feedback?

It’s a way to measure results in a transparent way to the community

Closed loop feedback – we can get at the root causes and correct the issue more quickly

It’s all about accelerating jobs and revenue, making it easier to do business in Salt Lake City

Accountability is an important issue to us. Our team is data driven and we hold ourselves to the numbers.

How do you use this information moving forward?

The survey is conducted once per year, but we are constantly revisiting feedback and fine tuning our work plan throughout the year

We host public input roundtables throughout the year, meet with local industry groups, and get monthly input from the City’s Business Advisory Board

We conduct site visits for more one-on-one feedback

312 site visit this fiscal year (since July 1, 2018) and 796 since the creation of the department. This is a relatively new service available to business owners, contact our team to set yours up.

We’re essentially a sales team for Salt Lake City.

We are working to connect businesses with the help they need and improve communication to get the job done

Our top priority is to increase more promoters of Salt Lake City.

What others are clicking on: