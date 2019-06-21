‘Yellowstone Live’ from America’s first national park

June is one of the most dynamic times of the year in the GreaterYellowstone ecosystem. Life emerges from months of bitter-cold winter. Flowers are blooming, rivers are rushing and Yellowstone is bustling with new life. As Yellowstone National Park and its environs awaken, cougar cubs venture out from their underground dens, black bear cubs learn to hunt and bison must protect their young calves from hungry predators. There’s spontaneous drama unfolding everywhere at every moment.

Taking place across three states – Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming – the four-night event, which garnered 13 million viewers in its debut last summer, covers the expanse of nearly 3,500 square miles of the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem, one of the largest nearly intact environs on Earth.

Chris Packham is a photographer, television presenter and author who is best known for his television work and appearances as an expert on wildlife and nature.

Jenna Wolfe has been a fixture on national television for nearly a decade. She is host of First Thing’s First on FS1 and was a correspondent on NBC’s Today Show and an anchor on Weekend Today.

