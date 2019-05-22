The true story of corruption, greed and the real murder on music row

A Hit with a bullet

5/22/2019 - Country Music Singer Sammy Sadler is Blowing the Lid Off a Scandal that Brought Down an Important Industry Magazine and Shined a Light on the Darker Side of the Nashville Music Scene in His Much Anticipated Memoir

In 1989, chart director for Cash Box magazine, Kevin Hughes, was shot and killed in cold blood. Rising Country music artist Sammy Sadler was also hit but survived. Now, 30 years later, Sadler is telling the story of how in a few seconds his dreams ended and a 13-year homicide investigation was launched. That investigation was led by detectives Bill Pridemore and Pat Postiglione (now the star of Investigation Discovery’s Deadly Recall). Their findings would reveal corruption, chart-rigging, and payola that would rock the music industry for many years to come.



The autobiographical mystery-thriller, which took over 10 years to complete, chronicles Sadler's remarkable journey from wide-eyed Country music newcomer whose latest single had been marked with a bullet (indicating its fast climb up the chart), to being placed "under suspicion" for a murder that would capture international headlines in the decade that followed.



Sadler recounts his struggle to overcome debilitating injuries (both physical and mental) as homicide detectives follow various leads, and the hardship of reconciling his passion for Country music and a desire to rebuild his career when their investigation reveals a darker side of Nashville's music industry.