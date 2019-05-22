GMU Sponsored

The true story of corruption, greed and the real murder on music row

Posted: May 22, 2019 / 09:02 AM MDT / Updated: May 22, 2019 / 09:02 AM MDT

5/22/2019 - Country Music Singer Sammy Sadler is Blowing the Lid Off a Scandal that Brought Down an Important Industry Magazine and Shined a Light on the Darker Side of the Nashville Music Scene in His Much Anticipated Memoir

In 1989, chart director for Cash Box magazine, Kevin Hughes, was shot and killed in cold blood. Rising Country music artist Sammy Sadler was also hit but survived. Now, 30 years later, Sadler is telling the story of how in a few seconds his dreams ended and a 13-year homicide investigation was launched. That investigation was led by detectives Bill Pridemore and Pat Postiglione (now the star of Investigation Discovery’s Deadly Recall). Their findings would reveal corruption, chart-rigging, and payola that would rock the music industry for many years to come.

The autobiographical mystery-thriller, which took over 10 years to complete, chronicles Sadler's remarkable journey from wide-eyed Country music newcomer whose latest single had been marked with a bullet (indicating its fast climb up the chart), to being placed "under suspicion" for a murder that would capture international headlines in the decade that followed.

Sadler recounts his struggle to overcome debilitating injuries (both physical and mental) as homicide detectives follow various leads, and the hardship of reconciling his passion for Country music and a desire to rebuild his career when their investigation reveals a darker side of Nashville's music industry.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More GMU Sponsored Stories

Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • A flaw in the law: serial stalker gets probation

    A flaw in the law: serial stalker gets probation

  • Dr Hemp research: Race to find the best hemp plant in the nation

    Dr Hemp research: Race to find the best hemp plant in the nation

  • Utah County commissioner comes out as gay

    Utah County commissioner comes out as gay

  • Snowbird 5pm

    Snowbird 5pm

  • Nitro World Games returns to Utah

    Nitro World Games returns to Utah

  • Montana Trooper returns home

    Montana Trooper returns home

  • Traveling 9/11 exhibit in West Valley City

    Traveling 9/11 exhibit in West Valley City

  • Montana Highway Patrol trooper returns home

    Montana Highway Patrol trooper returns home

  • New body screening technology to be tested in Utah

    New body screening technology to be tested in Utah

  • Police looking for assault suspect

    Police looking for assault suspect

  • High school students build a home in Syracuse

    High school students build a home in Syracuse

  • California passes bill to help teenagers get more sleep

    California passes bill to help teenagers get more sleep

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Latter-day Saints church releases plans for St. George temple
PHOTOS: Latter-day Saints church releases plans for St. George temple

PHOTOS: Latter-day Saints church releases plans for St. George temple

Local News /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss