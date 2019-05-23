The Mennonite crime drama, 'Pure' season 2
The dramatic saga of Noah Funk's double life will return Tuesday, May 28th on WGN America. The network has also unveiled key art and a thrilling teaser for season two of the series. The sophomore season of Mennonite drug drama, "Pure," stars Ryan Robbins ("Arrow," "The Killing") and Alex Paxton-Bessley ("The Strain," "Murdoch Mysteries"), with Alyson Hannigan ("How I Met Your Mother," American Pie, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer") joining the cast as a recurring guest star.
Season two picks up with Anna Funk (Paxton-Beesley) going at it alone after Noah (Robbins) disappeared for a year. In an attempt to shield her children from the family's involvement with the drug cartel, Anna finds herself in the very center of the drug ring she and Noah attempted to take down.
