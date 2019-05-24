The Diesel Brothers Monster Jump Live

The Diesel Brothers Monster Jump

The Diesel Brothers are no strangers to pushing the limits with impossible builds and gravity-defying stunts that leave viewers on the edge of their seats. But this Memorial Day, the crew kicks things into high gear as they prepare for one of the most epic, high-flying and jam-packed live events in Diesel Brothers history. It will be held at the historic decommissioned WWII military base, Wendover Airfield.



Throughout this season of Diesel Brothers, fans have watched as Heavy D and the DieselSellerz crew have planned for a stunt of epic proportions – jumping a diesel-powered Monster Jam® truck (the BroDozer) over a flying airplane. After exhaustive preparation and training, Heavy D, in front of military members and residents of the Hill Airforce Base, will attempt the record-breaking jump with the BroDozer that’s been months in the making. Tune in on Memorial Day to see if he can pull it off.



Dave Sparks is an American entrepreneur, custom vehicle builder, and social media personality from Salt Lake City, Utah. He goes by the name Heavy D. Since he was little, Dave has been fascinated by anything with an engine or wheels. From his first motorcycle, a 1976 Yamaha YZ80 to his most famous creation, the Mega Ram Runner, he has always pushed the mechanical limits of vehicles.



Diesel Dave is an American entrepreneur as well as custom vehicle builder. He came into scenes and limelight after the first episode of Diesel Brothers named "Free Willy's" on January 4, 2016. Dave is one one of the co-owner ofDieselSellerz which is an oasis for diesel fanatics everywhere.

This article contains sponsored content.