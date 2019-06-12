New Season of ‘Younger’ out now

Younger is making its big return this summer! The critically acclaimed, hit series from the Emmy® winning writer-producer Darren Star returns to TV Land for a sixth season starting in June. Younger stars two-time Tony® winner Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis. It follows Liza Miller (Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing — while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.

In the new season, Kelsey (Duff) is leaning into her new role as publisher at the freshly minted Millennial Print, while Liza and Charles get acclimated to their new normal now that Charles (Peter Hermann) is no longer running the business. Guest stars Tony® winner Laura Benanti, Phoebe Dynevor, Michael Urie and recurring cast member Chris Tardio make their returns, and Nicole Ari Parker (Empire) will play Maggie’s (Mazar) love interest in a multi-episode arc.

Miriam Shor co-stars as ‘Diana Trout,’ and earned a 2019 Critics Choice Award nomination for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role. Shor is confirmed to direct an episode this season. This will be Shor’s second time directing the series. Shor also appeared in the final season of FX’s The Americans and earned a SAG Award nomination alongside the ensemble cast. She will next be seen in the Netflix drama Lost Girls, directed by Oscar® nominee Liz Garbus.

Molly Bernard co-stars on Younger as first publicist Lauren Heller. Bernard also co-starred as the flashback version of Shelly Pfefferman (Judith Light) in the Emmy®-winning Amazon series Transparent. She can be seen on the current season of the NBC series Chicago Med as third year Med student, Elsa Curry. Molly is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama.