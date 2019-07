7/18/2019 – Splashed All Over the Internet! Multi-Platinum Selling Artist and Reality Star Aubrey O’Day Says Donald Trump, Jr is Her “Soul Mate!”

The Former Member of the All-Female group Danity Kane says she is a “Reality Royalty” and talks about her Ex, Trump Jr. in Season 3 of the Hit MTV Dating Show…Ex On The Beach



This story contains sponsored content.