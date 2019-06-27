MTV’s ‘Are You The One?’ all sexually fluid cast

6/27/2019 – For the first time ever, all the singles identify as sexually fluid, meaning there are no gender limitations in perfect matches, and finding love is fair game. From coming out moments to discovering sexual and gender identity, “Are You The One?” tells powerful stories about navigating relationships and finding love as a sexually fluid individual.
This season introduces Dr. Frankie, a relationship expert who works with the singles to help them become better daters and navigate between drama, poor choices and reoccurring patterns in relationships. Dr. Frankie also helps the singles identify current disaster-dating trends such as ghosting, benching and stashing, and tests them on their willingness to fall into these painful trends.
For more info, visit:
http://www.mtv.com/shows/are-you-the-one