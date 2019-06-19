Brian Carlson speaks with the cast of ‘American Princess’

6/18/2019 – When Upper East Side socialite Amanda (Georgia Flood) runs away from her own dream wedding, she realizes that the life she thought she wanted wasn’t actually right after all. After impulsively joining a Renaissance Faire, Amanda experiences an unexpected awakening that leads her to reevaluate everything she thought she knew about the pursuit of happiness. She quickly develops new friendships, rivalries and romances that, much to the confusion of her family, opens her eyes to new beginnings.

American Princess also stars Lucas Neff (Raising Hope) as ‘David,’ Amanda’s love interest and Renn Faire actor who goes by the name “Pizzle Humpsalot,” performing Shakespearean parodies in the mud. Numerous series guest stars include Jamie Denbo, John Ross Bowie and Lesley Ann Warren.

From A+E Studios the series is, created and executive produced by comedian Jamie Denbo, inspired by her real-life experience working at a Renn Faire and is also executive produced by Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann and Mark A. Burley.

Actress, writer and comedian Jamie Denbo is best known as part of the comedy duo Ronna and Beverly with Jessica Chaffin and Jamie has appeared on NBC’s The Good Place, ABC’s Speechless, Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, IFC’s Comedy Bang Bang and has co-starred in the feature films, Daddy’s Home, Spy and The Heat. She currently recurs as a voice on Netflix’s F is for Family.