AlienCon opens at the Los Angeles Convention Center

6/14/2019 – AlienCon is the world’s first convention dedicated to seeking the truth about extraterrestrial existence throughout history and solving the mysteries of the universe. The three-day fan convention inspired by HISTORY’s hit series Ancient Aliens opens at the Los Angeles Convention Center June 21-23, 2019. AlienCon features thought-provoking panel discussions, autograph and photo experiences with talent, exclusive merchandise, fan competitions, a party and much more.

AlienCon offers the opportunity for like-minded people to come together to challenge existing beliefs and seek disclosure of all kinds in an environment that inspires discovery and discussion. Attendees can meet and mingle with celebrity guests including William Shatner from HISTORY’s upcoming series The UnXplained, Robert Picardo (Star Trek), Michael Malarkey from HISTORY’s Project Blue Book and many others.

Giorgio A. Tsoukalos has been a leading contributor on HISTORY’s Ancient Aliens since 2009 and is the publisher of Legendary Times Magazine, the world’s leading Ancient Astronaut Theory research journal. As one of the world’s foremost Ancient Astronaut Theory experts, Tsoukalos has done many media appearances reporting about the latest discoveries in the Ancient Astronaut field. Tsoukalos’ research has spanned 20 years and his expeditions to mysterious ancient sites have taken him around the world to numerous countries and continents.